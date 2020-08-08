Anthony Conetta
Anthony Conetta, 89, of Stamford passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Stamford Hospital. He was born in Settefrati, Italy on October 27, 1930 to the late Michael and Maria Vitti Conetta.
Anthony was employed as a furniture finisher at Stickley Audi Co. for many years before his retirement. He had studied in Rome, Italy and loved his many trips to Italy. He also enjoyed a cigarette every morning with his Espresso coffee and a glass of wine at dinner and organizing his workshop. Anthony will always be remembered as a devoted husband and father and was always concerned for everyone. He will be missed by all that knew him.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years, Mary DiSanzo Conetta, his loving children, Michael Conetta, Anthony Conetta and Marie Bajus and her husband Miron, all of Stamford.
Besides his parents, Anthony was also predeceased by his sisters, Theresa Gentile, Josephine Nizzardo and Merinda Pompa.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Maurice RC Church, 359 Glenbrook Road, Stamford. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, Rockrimmon Road, Stamford. There will be no calling hours.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Conetta family with the arrangements.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com