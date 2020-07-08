Anthony Dicine
Anthony (Dick) Dicine, 88, of Stamford, CT passed away peacefully on Monday, July 6, 2020. Anthony was born on August 21, 1931 in Stamford, CT, a son of the late Charles and Mary Dicine.
Anthony was a devoted veteran in the United States army where he served two years in the Korean War. He was employed by SNET and loved playing golf several times a week; especially at Sterling Farms Golf Course where he worked part time as a starter and ranger.
Anthony is survived by his loving wife, Angie, his daughter Debra Tropsa and son Richard Dicine, his brother Charles and wife Jane, and four granddaughters Julie, Danielle, Katie, and Ally. He was predeceased by his brother Joe and sister Marie.
A private family service will be held at Leo P. Gallagher Funeral Home on Thursday, July 9th. Donations can be made in his name to The Fisher House Foundation at Fisherhouse.org
He was loved by his family and friends and will be deeply missed, but we know "we will meet again some sunny day".