1/
Anthony Dicine
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony Dicine
Anthony (Dick) Dicine, 88, of Stamford, CT passed away peacefully on Monday, July 6, 2020. Anthony was born on August 21, 1931 in Stamford, CT, a son of the late Charles and Mary Dicine.
Anthony was a devoted veteran in the United States army where he served two years in the Korean War. He was employed by SNET and loved playing golf several times a week; especially at Sterling Farms Golf Course where he worked part time as a starter and ranger.
Anthony is survived by his loving wife, Angie, his daughter Debra Tropsa and son Richard Dicine, his brother Charles and wife Jane, and four granddaughters Julie, Danielle, Katie, and Ally. He was predeceased by his brother Joe and sister Marie.
A private family service will be held at Leo P. Gallagher Funeral Home on Thursday, July 9th. Donations can be made in his name to The Fisher House Foundation at Fisherhouse.org
He was loved by his family and friends and will be deeply missed, but we know "we will meet again some sunny day".



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
2900 Summer Street
Stamford, CT 069054304
2033271313
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved