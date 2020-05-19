Anthony (Tony) J. DiRollo
Anthony (Tony) J. DiRollo, 92, a resident of Stamford, CT, died peacefully of natural causes on May 12, 2020 at his home surrounded by loving family. He was born October 31, 1927 to the late Salvatore and Helen Cassone DiRollo.
Tony was a graduate of Port Chester High School in 1945. He enlisted in the United States Navy and served during World War II. After his Honorable Discharge he attended New York University and went on to receive his Bachelor of Arts Degree from The University of Bridgeport. He was the widower of Ann Rutledge DiRollo who died in 1993 and then Judith Boote Voges who died in 2013.
Tony spent most of his career in publishing and medical advertising. He began his career in the Drug Marketing department at BBDO, then went on to The Journal of the American Medical Association and Medical World News. Tony then became an entrepreneur and launched Medical Media Associates, representing a number of medical publications including several State Journals. He then became co-owner of Emergency Medicine Magazine, most noted for introducing the Heimlich Maneuver to the world medical community. Tony got his big break when he sold the publication to Cahners Publishing company, a division of Reed Elsevier. At this late stage in his career he created a consulting firm called HB Marketing, short for "Hot Button Marketing". He jokingly referred to it as "Has Been Marketing".
After retiring he enjoyed reading books on history, travel and food. He traveled extensively and especially enjoyed London, Paris and Rome. He was an avid golfer and member of Tamarack CC and Westchester CC. He also considered himself a "pretty good" cook, trialing many recipes featured in the Life Styles section of the New York Times.
Tony loved all of his family and friends and was loved by all in return. He had a true zest for life, was the life of the party, and his jovial spirit will live on forever!
Tony was a parishioner of St. Leo's Church in Stamford and a member of The Greenwich Retired Men's Association.
He is survived by his beloved children John DiRollo and wife Sherri of Camas, WA, Nancy Guerette and husband Jeff of Darien CT, Maureen Mackey and husband Peter of Stamford, CT, paternal grandsons Jeffrey Guerette and Tommy Mackey, granddaughter-in-law Nicole Guerette and great grandson Jack Guerette and numerous nieces, nephews, brother-in-law Jack Riley and extended loving family.
He is also survived by stepsons Randall and Clifford and their wives Marcia and Michele and step grandchildren Kurt, Taylor, Clayton and Bryce.
Tony was predeceased by his grandson Christopher Guerette and his brother Joseph DiRollo.
Due to restrictions caused by the current public health situation, a celebration of Tony's life and his interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Tony's memory to the Shriners Hospital for Children or to the Saint Jude Children's Hospital.
Craft Memorial Home, Inc., 40 Leicester St., Port Chester, NY www.craftmemorialhome.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on May 19, 2020.