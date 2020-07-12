Anthony "Tony" Galasso passed away peacefully at home on July 10, 2020. He was a lifelong Stamford resident, born to the late Alphonse and Geraldine Galasso on October 20, 1922. Tony was a World War II veteran, obtaining the rank of U. S. Army Staff Sergeant. He owned National Window Cleaning Co. for 35 years until his retirement in 1987.He enjoyed watching sports, especially his favorite Boston Red Sox. Tony was an avid swimmer, continuing to swim daily at the Tully Center until the COVID shutdown. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Jennie, his daughter, Patty, and his three sisters Bridget, Tessie and Mary. Tony is survived by his loving son, Robert; Robert's wife, Geri; his grandchildren, Samantha Galasso, Ian Galasso and his wife Jenn, Tara Soule, Jeffrey Soule, Toni Caldon, and Becky O'Grady; his sister, Rose Kukuc, numerous nieces and nephews, and five great grandchildren.Services will be handled by Leo P. Gallagher Funeral Home, Stamford, CT.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Fatima Faith Fund, Our Lady of Fatima Academy, Wilton, Ct.