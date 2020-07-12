1/1
Anthony "Tony" Galasso
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony "Tony" Galasso passed away peacefully at home on July 10, 2020. He was a lifelong Stamford resident, born to the late Alphonse and Geraldine Galasso on October 20, 1922. Tony was a World War II veteran, obtaining the rank of U. S. Army Staff Sergeant. He owned National Window Cleaning Co. for 35 years until his retirement in 1987.
He enjoyed watching sports, especially his favorite Boston Red Sox. Tony was an avid swimmer, continuing to swim daily at the Tully Center until the COVID shutdown. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Jennie, his daughter, Patty, and his three sisters Bridget, Tessie and Mary. Tony is survived by his loving son, Robert; Robert's wife, Geri; his grandchildren, Samantha Galasso, Ian Galasso and his wife Jenn, Tara Soule, Jeffrey Soule, Toni Caldon, and Becky O'Grady; his sister, Rose Kukuc, numerous nieces and nephews, and five great grandchildren.
Services will be handled by Leo P. Gallagher Funeral Home, Stamford, CT.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Fatima Faith Fund, Our Lady of Fatima Academy, Wilton, Ct.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
2900 Summer Street
Stamford, CT 069054304
2033271313
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved