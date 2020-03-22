|
|
Anthony Lee Simmons
Anthony Lee "Tony" Simmons, 60, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. He was born on March 19, 1959 in Stamford, CT to the late William and Dolores Diaz Simmons. Tony's loving and caring memory will be cherished by four sisters, Evelyn Preston (Harry), Darlene Simmons, Terry Simmons and Wanda Simmons; two aunts, Shirley Simmons and Anna Lee Simmons and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. He was also predeceased by his siblings Patricia Robinson, Leroy Simmons and William Simmons, Jr. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., followed by a service of celebration at 11:00 a.m. at Graves Medley Funeral Services, 31 Stillwater Ave., Stamford, CT with Bishop Alan B. Graves officiating. Calling hours and are limited to 50 people, please allow others to view by viewing and exiting the funeral home. The funeral will be private. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 23, 2020