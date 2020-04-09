The Advocate Notices
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 348-4949
Anthony Masone


1925 - 2020
Anthony Masone Notice
Anthony J. Masone
Anthony J. Masone, 95, a lifelong resident of Stamford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Stamford Hospital. Anthony was born in Rochester, PA on January 14, 1925, the oldest son of the late Angelo and Antoinetta (Papparella) Masone.
Dearly loved by his family and friends, Anthony was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. Anthony is a WWII veteran who serviced in the US Army. He also established his own business M. and N. Appliance Sales and Service Co. in the 1960's. After his business, he then moved on and joined Rudy's Limousine Service in Greenwich, CT in the 1970's. He then retired after 30 years and received an award for driving over a million miles without an accident.
There is no tragedy in a life well lived, but there is a loss. Anthony will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends through his kindness and his contagious smile.
Anthony was predeceased by his loving wife Lee Masone in 2018, in addition to his parents his brother James Masone and sisters Sarah Nazzaro, Gilda Zezima, Mary Slimo and Yolanda Lucia.
Anthony is survived by his daughters, Janielee Masone of Stamford and Barbara D'Amario (Dean) of Colorado; and son, Wayne Masone (Aileen) of Wilton; five precious grandchildren, Nicole and Steven Quail, Caitrin and Seamus Masone, and Anthony D'Amario. His sister and brothers, Susan Cameron, Gerald Masone and Joseph Masone; and many dear nieces and nephews.
Due to the current public health situation, a private service will be held.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Masone family with the arrangement. There will be no calling hours and the Interment will be private.
The family requests that donations be made in Anthony's memory to ASPCA.org (Animal Rescue)
To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 12, 2020
