Anthony Niel Fraulo
Anthony Niel Fraulo, age 77, fought a valiant battle against cancer for over five years. He was a proud Boston College alumnus who fiercely followed all BC sports events. He found joy in a range of pursuits: boating, fishing, cooking, painting, nature observation, reading, and football.
He was an attorney who practiced in Greenwich and Stamford since 1973. He began his law career with the firm of Ribicoff and Kotkin in Hartford. He leaves his wife of 51 years, Margy, and his three daughters, Jennifer (Eliezer), Aimee, and Marcie, and five granddaughters. He will be loved, remembered, and missed for his curiosity, playful spirit, caring ways, and wisdom.
Burial will be private. There will be a memorial ceremony on Sunday, February 2nd from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home located on 2900 Summer St., Stamford, CT 06905. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Bennett Cancer Center at Stamford Hospital.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 26, 2020