In Loving Memory Of Anthony Pellicci February 12,1937 Visions of you Not a day goes by we aren't surrounded with all that was you Tireless devotion matched by your creative gifts Touching all you knew We can close our eyes at any moment To hear your song stream through Times of endless laughter Those of sadness together we could bear The love we depended on Our center Our world Never did we imagine one day you wouldn't be there God saw your struggle How we didn't want you to leave He said. Job well done Anthony Now come with me In our hearts, our minds Our visions always So loved Wife, Sisters, children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews