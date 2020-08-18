1/
Anthony Saladino
Anthony Saladino, 90, born January 18, 1930 and raised in Brooklyn, NY. Received a B.S. degree from Brooklyn College in 1951. Married Agatha Bonafede on March 25, 1951. Was drafted into the U.S. Army in October, 1951 and served in Korea from March 1952 until September 1953. Received an MBA degree from the NYU Graduate School of Business. Had a long career in Sales and Marketing management with moves beginning in 1958, to Florida, Columbus, Cleveland and St. Louis, MO before settling in Stamford CT in 1981. Relocated to Maine in 2004. Loved life, family, reading, golf, skiing, the American West, Tuscany, swing, jazz, Beethoven, an evening martini and all the newspapers. Survived by his sons Mark, Richard, Jon, and their extended families.

Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

0 entries
