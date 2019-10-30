|
Anthony Genovese Scalzi
Anthony Genovese Scalzi, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend passed away peacefully at home on October 27, 2019 in Stamford, CT, and on a day and time which remarkably coincided with a ninth inning World Series game of his best-loved sport. He was 94. Anthony, affectionately called Ty, was born on October 20, 1925 in Stamford, CT. He was the son of Daniel R. and Marion E. Genovese Scalzi. Anthony graduated from Stamford High School in June of 1943 and entered Cornell University in the fall. When World War II interrupted his education, he served as a surgical assistant in the U.S. Army Air Force in the Asiatic Pacific Theater. He returned to Cornell University after peace was declared, became a member of Alpha Phi Delta, and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in 1949. He delighted in many time-honored traditions of his alma mater, especially reunions in Ithaca, NY, tailgating, and cheering on his beloved "Big Red." Anthony owned and operated Scalzi Motors, Inc., a pre-owned automobile business in Stamford, and was active in real estate development. He also served as principal owner and broker with A & R Reality. Anthony passionately loved music, Broadway shows, dining at Sardi's in Manhattan, and the New York Yankees. He enjoyed cruising to numerous ports as well as sailing on Long Island Sound. He was truly a lifelong learner and most fond of history and current events. Other interests included membership in the Stamford Sail and Power Squadron, the Italian Center, Landmark Club, and the Senior Men's Association of Stamford. He was also recognized for his support of numerous charitable organizations. Anthony was, above all else, a devoted, loving, and generous man who cherished time with his family. He will be dearly missed, but joyfully remembered.
Besides his parents, Anthony was predeceased by sisters Marie Treglia and Anne Rich, and a brother Leonard D. Scalzi. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Celeste, and their four children: Cynthia S. Brown (Ronald) of Stamford, CT, Gregg Scalzi of Stamford, CT, John D. Scalzi (Nancy) of Fairfield, CT, and David A. Scalzi of Stamford, CT. He is also survived by nine grandchildren: Byron Scalzi, Christopher Scalzi (Mary Schafrath), Catherine "Katie" M. Brown, Lara Meek (Steven), Andrew A. Brown, Jessica Burke (Ryan), Melissa Scalzi, Daniel D. Scalzi, and Sara D. Scalzi; one great-grandson, Maven Scalzi; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to give special thanks to caregivers from Premier Care in Greenwich and VITAS Healthcare.
Family and friends may call at the Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home at 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT, on Saturday, November 2, 2019, with calling hours from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Our Lady Star of the Sea, 1200 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT at 10:30 am. Interment will take place at 10:30 a.m. on November 4, 2019 at St. John's Cemetery, Darien, CT.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . To send condolences to the family, please visit www.gallaghefuneralhome.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 31, 2019