Anthony Scaturchio
Anthony Scaturchio, 58, also known as Papa, Hulk and OT Tony, a lifelong resident of Stamford, CT passed away on February 18, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born on June 30, 1961 to the late Sal and Caterina (Vavala) Scaturchio.
Tony loved everything about family. He leaves behind his loving wife Enza Fidaleo Scaturchio, his children Sal and Jesica, and son-in-law Sean Vogen, as well as granddaughter Juliet "Juju" Vogen whom he loved more than anything. Also are left behind his brother Frank Scaturchio, and his sister Kathy Karwaski; his cousin Frank Scaturchio, Mauro and Elena Fidaleo, Claudio and Susan Fidaleo. His aunt Jill and uncle Ralph Vavala, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Tony was predeceased by Maria Fidaleo and Francis Greco.
He was the best and the most loving, caring and loyal father in the world. Tony was always a very hardworking man and would take the shirt off his back for the ones he loved and respected. He received the nick name OT Tony because of how much overtime he worked to provide the best life possible for his family. He worked at Putnam Plumbing for Richard Dick Aldinis as a master plumber and held two licenses P2 and S2 which he was proud of. Tony developed a working family which was Jimmy Yeager and Mark Rich, and this list can go on and on. He would always light up any room, and make everyone laugh and smile. He will forever be loved and missed.
Family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, February 21st from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 22nd at 9 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Ave., Stamford, CT. His entombment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, 399 North Street, Greenwich, CT.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. If you would like to leave a condolence message for the family you may visit the guestbook on bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Feb. 20, 2020