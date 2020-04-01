|
|
Anthony Spadaccini
Anthony (Tony) Peter Spadaccini, 54, passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side the morning of Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Stamford Hospital after a weeklong, brave battle with Coronavirus.
Tony was born on June 13, 1965, (the Feast of St. Anthony) in New Rochelle, NY. He spent his early life living in New Rochelle, NY and in the 70's moved to Stamford with his family. Tony attended Stamford Public schools until high school where he graduated from Stamford Catholic High in 1983. Upon graduation, Tony attended Sacred Heart University and worked for his family owned business, Auto Sunroof of Larchmont in New Rochelle, NY for more than 25 years. In 2010, he left the family business to be the Chief Operating Officer of an entrepreneurial company, View Entertainment. Most recently, Tony decided to partner with his oldest childhood friend, Anthony Bulfamante at A. Bulfamante Landscaping, Inc. in New York.
Tony became very active in the Stamford community when his two sons Anthony and Paul became involved in youth sports. His passion started with coaching and evolved to various board positions within many leagues among Stamford Youth Sports. He coached with both Stamford Youth Soccer and CYO Basketball; became an umpire, officer and board member of Stamford American Little League, which complimented his youth sports involvement with Stamford Youth Foundation in many leadership capacities. Tony 's involvement in Stamford Youth Sports programs spanned over 15 years where his passion, dedication and commitment touched hundreds of children and families alike. He never missed the opportunity to watch his children as well as all of the others enjoying youth sports and cheering them on. He took great pride in his sons' athletic accomplishments as they grew; watching them from the sidelines at CYO, Trinity Catholic Middle and King School Athletics and at Catholic University. His civic involvement pivoted when he stepped into becoming a Stamford Board of Representative for District 14.
In Tony's spare time, besides spending time with his family and friends, he took great care and pride in his home and landscaping his yard. He belabored many countless hours caring for his lawn, plants and trees on his property. He was devoted to St. Anthony and loved being with his many friends who were like an extended family, traveling to new places as well as trying new restaurants.
Tony was most proud of his wife, Stefanie and their sons, Anthony and Paul. Tony and Stefanie were together as a couple for more than 30 years and recently renewed their vows in celebration of their 25th wedding anniversary. Anthony, a recent graduate of The Catholic University of America lives and works in the Washington, DC area. Paul will also be graduating this spring from Catholic University.
In addition to his wife and children, Tony is also survived by his parents, Paul and Linda Spadaccini, a brother Dino and his wife, Sandra, all of Stamford, CT, sister, Paula and her husband Adrian of Brooklyn, NY, aunt, Carol and her husband Marvin Robbins of FL, uncle, Dr. Anthony Reino of New Rochelle, NY, aunt, Marianna Kalb and godson, Marc Kalb of Stamford, CT and aunt, Marie Caprara of Rye Brook, NY; along with three nieces and many other cousins. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Antonio and Florence Reino and uncles, Michael Caprara and Ernie Kalb.
The family would like to extend their gratitude for the loving and caring health care professionals at Stamford Hospital who cared for Tony during his illness.
Due to the current CDC Federal guidelines and in keeping with public safety standards, the family has planned a private funeral and graveside service Friday, April 3, 2020. It is the families intention to have a Celebration of Life Mass when we are able to come together as a community of faith.
In lieu of flowers, the family with friends will be establishing a commemorative vehicle which will be announced in the future.
The family has entrusted the limited funeral arrangements to Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, 2900 Summer Street in Stamford. If you would like to leave a condolence message for the family, you may visit the guestbook on leopgallagherstamford.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 2, 2020