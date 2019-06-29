|
Anthony Wallace-McKinstry
Anthony Wallace-McKinstry, 40, passed away on June 24, 2019 and was affectionately known to his friends as "Dogg Pound". He was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on July 22, 1978 to Martha Wallace. Anthony attended Norwalk Community College majoring in Athletic Coaching Education. His memory will be treasured by his loving mother; Martha Wallace, one daughter; Arrionne T. Watson, one son; Deyante M. McKinstry, two sisters; Alexa Bartley and Autumn Corley, two nieces, and a host of aunts, uncles, extended family and friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. followed by a service of remembrance at 12:00 p.m. at Bethel AME Church, 150 Fairfield Ave., Stamford, CT with Rev. Dr. Christine Miles officiating. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.
Published in Stamford Advocate on June 30, 2019