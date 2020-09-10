Antoinette G. Apruzzese

Antoinette G. Apruzzese, 64, of Newtown, CT, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. She was a valiant warrior, having fought several daunting battles over the past year, with cancer and COVID-19 among them.

She was born in Stamford, CT, on January 26, 1956, daughter to Mary L. Apruzzese and the late Ralph F. Apruzzese, both of whom emigrated from Italy. She graduated with honors from Mother of God Academy in 1973, where she was recognized as a standout actor in school plays. After graduation, she attended UCONN, Stamford branch, achieving honor roll status. Her first job was with Reddi Rooster, where her lifelong passion for cooking and food preparation were launched. She later on worked in banking.

As a young teen, she adopted a white, 3-legged, stray cat that she dearly loved. She had a generous heart and especially loved the Christmas season and the joy of giving. She put much effort into her daily outfits, blending her great sense of fashion with color and accessory coordination. Antoinette was the quintessential list maker and organizer. She possessed a sharp and spontaneous sense of humor that never left her.

She is survived by and deeply missed by: her mother Mary Apruzzese; sister Laura Quigley; brother Salvatore Apruzzese; two nephews, two nieces, five grandnephews, and three grandnieces.

She is also predeceased by her beloved sister, Angela Iannotta.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, a private memorial service will be held at a later date at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Darien, CT.

Exodus 23:20 "See, I am sending an angel ahead of you to guard you along the way and to bring you to the place I have prepared."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store