Antoinette C. Sullo
Antoinette C. Sullo, a lifelong Stamford resident, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on August 7, 2020 at the age of 92. She was born on February 24, 1928 and was the only child of Vincenzo and Mary Fatone Caruso.
Ann is survived by her devoted and loving children Patty Macari (Paul) and Al Sullo, Jr. (former daughter in law Darleen Piccuillo). She is also survived by many dear nieces and nephews.
Mema adored her four beautiful grandchildren and four great grandchildren. They were her greatest joy: Jennifer Farmer (Chris) and their children Tyler, Axel, Ava, and Kennedy; Joe and Justin Sullo, and Allison Macari. Mema enjoyed nothing more than spending time with them during weekend sleepovers and family dinners. She was their biggest supporter at all sporting events and dance recitals.
She was a proud graduate of Sacred Heart Academy, Class of 1946 and a Rosary Altar Society member of Sacred Heart Church. Ann's father passed away when she was sixteen and entered the work force at an early age to support her mother. She worked as a secretary for Conde Naste, Bloomingdales and Tooher-Ferraris Insurance Agency.
She was a loving wife to Big Al for over fifty years. After raising their children and during their retirement years, they would spend the winter months in Naples, Florida. Ann loved everything about the water and playing Mah Jongg with their snowbird friends. She even taught her grandchildren how to play too.
Ann was very religious as she read the Bible every day. She was a kind, and gentle woman with a wonderful smile who was loved by all. Ann embraced technology and was always fascinated by new trends. Her numerous hobbies included drawing, knitting, puzzles, and playing board games. She read 24/7 on her Kindle and enjoyed scrolling through Facebook to keep in touch with family and friends.
Ann had an immense love for dogs. Throughout her life, she had many and leaves behind her precious Gigi.
The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Frederick Slogoff and his staff along with her special caregiver Nadia, who came recently came into Annie's life. We are forever grateful.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 11th, 11:00am at Sacred Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902. Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Stamford, CT. There will be no calling hours. A Celebration of Ann's Life will be planned for a future date. Funeral arrangements were made under the direction of Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. To leave an online condolence please visit www.lacerenzafh.com
.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Antoinette's memory can be made out to the following: ARI of Connecticut, 174 Richmond Hill Avenue, Stamford, CT, 06902 or Westport Pet Wellness and Adoption Center, 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880.