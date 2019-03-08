Antoinette S. Coppola

Antoinette S. Coppola, 96, a lifelong resident of Stamford passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at The Villa of Stamford. She was born in Stamford on February 26, 1923 to the late Charles and Mary Scinto Scopporotti.

She is survived by her loving daughters, Alice C. Farina and her husband Rick of Stamford, Mary Ann Coppola and her fiancé Randall Young of Sarasota, FL, her sister, Santa M. Ellwood and her husband Bob of Vero Beach, FL, a grandson, Christopher Farina and his wife Johanna and a great granddaughter, Genevieve Rose all of Stamford.

Besides her parents, Antoinette was predeceased by her husband, Ralph J. Coppola, two brothers, Carmen and Lawrence Scopporotti and a sister, Marge L. Coppola.

Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart RC Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. Entombment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Antoinette's memory to Constellation Hospice, 14 Westport Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06851

To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com Published in StamfordAdvocate on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary