Antoinette Gladstone
Antoinette Gladstone, nee Gaetano, passed away peacefully at Sunrise Senior Living on the afternoon of Friday, July 10, 2020. She was born in Stamford, CT on March 26, 1917 and was one of seven children born to the late John and Jessepel (Marchito) Gaetano. Antoinette was 103 years old at the time of her passing.
Antoinette worked as a seamstress before she met and married the love of her life, Samuel Gladstone. They then made a home and raised their family in Stamford. She was an avid NY Yankee fan, but most of all, what she loved to do the most was to go out dancing with her beloved husband, Sam.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Gladstone in 2006 and is survived by her children, Barbara DeCarlo and husband John, of Stamford, and Gregory Gladstone, of Kennebunkport, ME. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Tracy DeCarlo and husband Kevin Remy, of Stamford, John DeCarlo, Jr., of Boston, MA and Katie Gladstone, of Maine, and her 2 great grandchildren, Jake and Brooke Remy.
In addition to her parents and husband, Antoinette was predeceased by her brothers; Peter, Jerry and Joseph Gaetano, and sisters; Caroline Cavalier (Joseph), Margaret Stanys (Gordon) and Jenny Gaetano.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Antoinette's memory may be made to Constellation Hospice Care, 14 Westport Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06851.
Funeral services for Antoinette will be private.
The arrangements are being handled by Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory. To leave online condolences you may visit www.cognetta.com
.