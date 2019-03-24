Antonio Palermo

Antonio Palermo, age 79, of Stamford, CT, beloved father and grandfather, passed peacefully on March 8, 2019 beside his children, family, and friends. Antonio was a proud Puerto Rican and American and wore his flags proudly. His greatest quality was his heart—he loved everyone and everything: family, friends, music, nature, love, laughter, and life itself. He was always grateful for all of the love and special moments he shared with those whom he loved.

He took fashion cues from no one, gearing up in his best outfit and hat, and always equipped with the perfect shoes to do his signature Palermo Slide, Swivel, and Dance! Among the many things that he enjoyed, he had an enthusiasm for Baseball. He was dedicated to keeping the baseball fields in Stamford ready for kids and spectators of all ages to enjoy.

His good vibes, kind heart, and good company will be dearly missed. He is now reunited with his parents, family, and friends in Heaven, playing endless games of dominoes, fishing, dancing to his favorite music, telling jokes, and filling Heaven with love and laughter. He will never be forgotten and will live eternally in our hearts and memories.

"Be Happy, Enjoy Life, Love Everybody!" - Tony Palermo Published in StamfordAdvocate on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary