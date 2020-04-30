Antonio Trudo
January 13, 1932 to April 29, 2020
Antonio Trudo, age 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at The Stamford Hospital. Born January 13, 1932 in the village of Carano, municipality of Sessa Aurunca (CE), Compania, Italy. He was the son of the late Tommaso and Isabella (Mancini) Trudo.
After serving in the military in Italy and working in a lumberyard in Switzerland, Antonio immigrated to the United States in 1974 to provide a better life for his family. Antonio worked hard all his life, working 2-3 jobs at times. He is a former employee of Bongiorno Supermarket, Olin Corporation and Pitney Bowes. His biggest passion was gardening, where he would grow all his crops from seeds and pull water from a well that surrounded his crops. Besides gardening, Antonio enjoyed nothing more than to share the fruits of his labor with others. Antonio kept a gallon of homemade wine in the well to keep it cool and enjoyed a glass from time to time. He was always very happy and cheerful. Maybe it was the wine in the well or that he loved his family dearly.
He was an avid member of Sacred Heart Church in Stamford, CT.
Antonio is survived by his wife of 60 years, Maria Trudo of Stamford, CT and his three children and their spouses Isabella (Victorio) Perretta of Fossano Italy, Thomas (Kathleen) Trudo of Pleasantville, NY and Vincenza (Joseph, deceased) Bardelli of Stamford, CT as well as his grandchildren Maria Cristina, Carmine, Tanya, Chad, Joey and Rocco; and great-grandchild Scarlett. He is also survived by his sister Maria Cortese of Fairfield. He was predeceased by his brother Mattia Trudo of Stamford, CT, his sister Vittoria Trudo of Italy and sister Giulia Truglio of Stamford, CT. Due to current Pandemic, no services will be held at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home, Stamford (203)-359-9999. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 30, 2020.