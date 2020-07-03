Arthur A. Iacuzio Jr
Arthur A. Iacuzio, Jr., a lifelong Stamford resident, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He was 85 years old. Arthur was born in Stamford on February 12, 1935 to the late Arthur A. Iacuzio, Sr. and Helen Zirello Iacuzio. He grew up in a warm and loving home, in the heart of Stamford's Westside, surrounded by family and friends.
After graduating Stamford High School in 1953, Arthur went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree from Fordham University; a master's degree from Columbia University, a 6th year teaching degree from Fairfield University and finally a Doctorate in Education from Nova University in 1979. Arthur began his career in education as a math teacher at Burdick Middle School and Stamford High School, before becoming the principal of both Rippowam and West Hill High Schools. Arthur retired from his distinguished career in education in 1989, and went on to become a successful real estate agent with Davidoff Realty Co. He was a lifelong, devoted parishioner of Sacred Heart Church, where he was a member of the Parish Council, the Holy Name Society and a Trustee. Arthur was also a passionate and devoted fan to all the NY sport teams, as well as UConn girls' basketball team; he also loved to solve the crossword puzzle, and in his younger years, enjoyed a round of golf with his friends, vacations on the coast of Maine and the Jersey Shore, and family gatherings.
Arthur was a loving husband, father, uncle brother, and a loyal friend. He was always full of wisdom and good advice; he had a great sense of humor; he loved to laugh and tell stories about the good old days. Arthur is survived by his loving wife, Victoria Mennona Iacuzio, his beloved son Stephen John Iacuzio, his sister Ann Iacuzio Angotto (Sam, deceased) and 4 nieces and 1 nephew. To honor his life, family and friends will gather Monday, July 6th 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, July 7th at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. In lieu of flowers, donations in Arthur's memory may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. For more information or to place an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com
.