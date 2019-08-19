|
Arthur D. Rodia, Jr.
Arthur D. Rodia, Jr., age 79 of Norwalk, CT passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Norwalk Hospital.
Arthur was born March 13, 1940 in Norwalk, CT to the late Arthur Rodia Sr. and Carmela (LaRusso) Rodia.
A retired lobster fisherman, Arthur enjoyed the occasional trip to the casino and spending time with his great-nephew Dennis Feldmann, niece, Michele Turner and nephew Chris Rodia. He is survived by his sisters Joan Palmer of Stamford, Carmel Galazin of Jupiter, FL and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Ralph, Dennis and Frank.
Burial will take place at St. Johns Cemetery, Darien, CT on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. Funeral arrangements were made under the direction of Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. Donations can be made to . To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 20, 2019