Arthur DiSesa, 93, a lifelong resident of Stamford passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, July 12, 2019. He was born in Stamford on April 4, 1926 to the late Nicholas and Yetta Gladstone DiSesa. Arthur was a wonderful father, husband, grandfather, and son.
Arthur was a graduate of New York University 1950, School of Law, Juris Doctor cum laude. While attending law school, he served as a member of the Editorial Board of New York University Law Review. Arthur began his career in law in 1950 engaging in individual practice, specializing in real estate, corporations, estates, civil and criminal trial work. In 1967, Arthur partnered with the Pimpinella law firm hence, Pimpinella and DiSesa Law firm was formed. Arthur was a longtime member of the Bar Associations of the State of Connecticut and the City of Stamford. In addition to his private legal practice from 1953 to 1959, he served as the Legal Adviser to all Boards, Agencies and Officers of Stamford City Government. In 1960, Arthur was appointed Judge of the City Court of Stamford by the Connecticut Governor, Abraham Ribicoff. In 1963 until 1967, Arthur was an Elected State Representative from Stamford to the Connecticut General Assembly in Hartford.
He is survived by his loving children, Cynthia DiSesa Walsh and her husband Michael of Stamford, Deborah Hirsch and her husband Lawrence of Stamford and Richard DiSesa and his wife Francine of So. Salem, NY, as well as his three grandchildren, Timothy Walsh, Stephanie Walsh and Philip Hirsch.
Besides his parents, Arthur was predeceased by his wife Atholl F. (Ford) DiSesa and his brother Alan DiSesa.
Funeral services and Interment will be held privately.
Published in Stamford Advocate on July 28, 2019