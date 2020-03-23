|
|
Arthur A. Fusaro
Arthur Anthony Fusaro, 87, of Danbury and a lifelong resident of Stamford passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Laurel Ridge Assisted Living Center. He was born on November 20, 1932 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Arthur Samuel and Della Bellaqua Fusaro.
He attended Brooklyn Prep and was a graduate of UCONN. Arthur served in the US Air Force, rank of First LT as Jet Pilot Instructor, served as Commander of Unit 74-3rdN. Div. USCGAUX, served on the Stamford Board of Education and Stamford Fair Rent Commission. He was appointed as Special Marine Police Officer and was President of High Ridge Golf and Country Club. He owned Arthur A. Fusaro Agency, as Insurance Auditor & Inspector.
Arthur is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Annabell Joan Pia Fusaro of Danbury, his loving son, Christopher Fusaro and his wife Pamela of Ridgefield and his grandchildren, Benjamin and Allison Fusaro of Ridgefield, as well as his nephews, Michael and John Fusaro, nieces, Josephine and Rebecca and sister in law Rita Fusaro.
Besides his parents, Arthur was also predeceased by his brother, John Fusaro.
Due to current health conditions, all services, including Interment at St. John's Cemetery, Darien will be private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a time to be announced as conditions allow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Art's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 24, 2020