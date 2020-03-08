|
|
Arthur Francis Gaudio Jr.
January 14, 1931 - March 6, 2020
Arthur Francis Gaudio Jr., 89 years old, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 6, 2020, surrounded by his immediate family.
Arthur, the son of the late Arthur J. Gaudio Sr. and Mary A. Gaudio, was born in Hudson, NY, soon after moved to Stamford and was then a lifelong resident. Arthur was a graduate of Stamford High School, a serviceman in the Connecticut National Guard and served in the US Army during the Korean War.
Arthur loved photography, attended the Leica Photography School in NYC, practiced professional photography, and continued on to become a successful businessman as President of Stamford Color Photo, Inc. and The Camera Shops, Inc., overseeing retail camera and photofinishing stores throughout Fairfield County.
In addition to his parents, a sister, Vivian Marie, predeceased him. Arthur is survived by his son Dante, daughter-in-law Heather, grandchildren Isabella, Andre, Ava, and Emma Rose, all of Wilton, CT, a brother and sister-in-law Russell and Judy Gaudio of Fairfield and nephews Chris Gaudio of Redding and Matthew Gaudio of Windham, NH.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home( next to the Knights of Columbus) 453 Shippan Ave., Stamford, CT (203)-359-9999. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Basilica of St. John the Evangelist 279 Atlantic St Stamford, CT. Interment will be private To send on-line condolences to the Gaudio Family, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com
The family has requested, in lieu of flowers, please donate to Fairfield County House.
Tax deductible contributions can be made by check or money order to:
Fairfeld County House, 1 Den Road, Stamford, CT 06902— (memo) Arthur Gaudio
https://www.fairfieldcountyhouse.org/make-a-donation-now
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 9, 2020