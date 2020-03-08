The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home
453 Shippan Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
203-359-9999
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home
453 Shippan Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Basilica of St. John the Evangelist
279 Atlantic St
Stamford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Gaudio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Gaudio


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Gaudio Notice
Arthur Francis Gaudio Jr.
January 14, 1931 - March 6, 2020
Arthur Francis Gaudio Jr., 89 years old, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 6, 2020, surrounded by his immediate family.
Arthur, the son of the late Arthur J. Gaudio Sr. and Mary A. Gaudio, was born in Hudson, NY, soon after moved to Stamford and was then a lifelong resident. Arthur was a graduate of Stamford High School, a serviceman in the Connecticut National Guard and served in the US Army during the Korean War.
Arthur loved photography, attended the Leica Photography School in NYC, practiced professional photography, and continued on to become a successful businessman as President of Stamford Color Photo, Inc. and The Camera Shops, Inc., overseeing retail camera and photofinishing stores throughout Fairfield County.
In addition to his parents, a sister, Vivian Marie, predeceased him. Arthur is survived by his son Dante, daughter-in-law Heather, grandchildren Isabella, Andre, Ava, and Emma Rose, all of Wilton, CT, a brother and sister-in-law Russell and Judy Gaudio of Fairfield and nephews Chris Gaudio of Redding and Matthew Gaudio of Windham, NH.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home( next to the Knights of Columbus) 453 Shippan Ave., Stamford, CT (203)-359-9999. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Basilica of St. John the Evangelist 279 Atlantic St Stamford, CT. Interment will be private To send on-line condolences to the Gaudio Family, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com
The family has requested, in lieu of flowers, please donate to Fairfield County House.
Tax deductible contributions can be made by check or money order to:
Fairfeld County House, 1 Den Road, Stamford, CT 06902— (memo) Arthur Gaudio
https://www.fairfieldcountyhouse.org/make-a-donation-now
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -