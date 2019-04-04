Arthur I. Martin

June 15, 1930 - April 04, 2019

Arthur Martin passed away peacefully on April 4, 2019 in Norwalk. He was born June 15, 1930 at Stamford Hospital. His parents Thelma and Nathan Martin; his brother Bruce; and his sister Gladys and brother-in-law Mort Cohen predeceased him. His niece and guardian, Barbara Aronica-Buck and her family; and his nephew Robert Cohen and his family survive him.

Arthur was blessed to have a family that believed his developmental disabilities would never keep him from having a full and happy life. He participated in programs at ARI of CT since it was co-founded by his parents in 1952. A decade later, he moved into The Martin House, a home for sixteen gentlemen in Norwalk. He worked in the kitchen at Olin Corp and had various culinary jobs in Norwalk. In his later years, he enjoyed programs at Elderhouse and Star, Inc.

Arthur had many good friends, lifelong housemates and extraordinary caregivers. He loved holidays, traveling, and a good cup of coffee (with apple pie). He was a dapper dresser, and a true gentleman.

We wish to thank Marlene Paxton, the staff at Martin House, past and present, along with DDS, VITAS Hospice and AAA Nursing for making his life so rich. He did, indeed, live like a king.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to ARI of CT in Stamford or Star, Inc. in Norwalk.

The funeral will be held at Temple Beth El on Sunday, April 7 at 1 p.m. Published in StamfordAdvocate on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary