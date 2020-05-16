Arthur P. Mostel
Arthur Philip Mostel, 85, of Stamford, CT, died on May 13, 2020, at Stamford Hospital, of complications caused by Covid-19. Born on October 26, 1934 in the Lower East Side of New York City, he was the son of William and Charlotte Mostel, and stepson to Sylvia Mostel. He attended Stuyvesant High
School and Hunter College in New York City, and graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine. He was married for 59 wonderful years to Stella Krampf Mostel and raised three children together in their home in Stamford. After completing his residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology, Arthur served in the U.S. Military from 1965-1967 in Fort Eustis, Virginia. After that, he entered private practice in Stamford Connecticut with Dr. Robert Madison. After several decades of private practice, he then practiced obstetrics at Metropolitan Hospital in New York City until his retirement. He was an active member of Chavurat Aytz Chayim and the Union Lodge No. 5 Ancient Free and Accepted Masons in Stamford. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Stella, and his brother, Howard Mostel.
He is survived by his children, Robert Mostel and Sigal Tal Or of Kibbutz Megiddo, Israel; Carolyn and Jeffrey Weiser of West Hartford; and Linda and Danny Kucinski of San Diego, California. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kfir, Ronen and Ilan, Barak, Raam, Samantha and Sam, Emily, Sydney, Joshua, Amanda, and Jacob, and by his fiancee, Janet Gluck. Donations can be made to the Arthur and Stella Mostel Fund for Education at Beth El Temple in West Hartford, or the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund at https://covid19responsefund.org.
The family would like to thank the staff of Atria Stamford and the incredible medical and support staff at Stamford Hospital, who gave such excellent care during his final weeks. Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT. For information and online condolences, please visit weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm.
Published in Stamford Advocate on May 16, 2020.