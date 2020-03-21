|
|
Assunta Lauriello
Assunta Lauriello, aged 87, passed away on March 20, 2020 at her home in Stamford, Connecticut after a yearlong battle with cancer. Born Assunta Maria Cioffi in 1932 in Cervinara, Italy, she was the youngest child of Pasquale and Giuseppina Cioffi. She was a beloved wife, aunt, mother and grandmother.
This past January, she and her husband Sergio celebrated their sixty-fifth wedding anniversary. In 1955, soon after their wedding, Assunta and Sergio moved to the United States, first settling in Brooklyn, New York and then moving to Stamford in 1970. Assunta will be remembered for her vibrancy, courage, loyalty and close bonds to her friends and her immense love for her children and grandchildren. She was a phenomenal cook and hostess and her wonderful Sunday lunches will be greatly missed. She was fiercely proud of her children, whom she encouraged to think big and follow their dreams. She had the pleasure of doting on her ten grandchildren and her memory and recall of the smallest details about them was extraordinary. She will be greatly missed by her friends and especially her family who are indebted to her for her constant love and support.
She is survived by her husband Sergio; children Francesca and her husband Bruce Zuccaro of Longmont, Colorado; Josephine and her husband Jeff Goetz of New York City, New York; John and his wife Naomi Lauriello of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Anthony and his wife Myriam Rastaetter of Eastchester, New York; and her grandchildren Bryce and Marissa Zuccaro; Anthony, Sophia, Anna, Samuel and Benjamin Lauriello; and Stephanie, Elizabeth and Julia Goetz.
In her memory, please consider donations to at: https://www.lls.org/
Due to current CDC Federal guidelines in keeping with public safety standards, the family is holding a Private Prayer Service on Tuesday, March 24, celebrated by Father Peter Smolik from Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, at the Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford. Entombment will follow immediately at Queen of Peace Cemetery, in Stamford.
A Memorial Mass in Assunta's memory will be celebrated for the Public at a later date.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. If you would like to leave a condolence message for the family you may visit the guestbook on bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 22, 2020