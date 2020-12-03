Athanasios "Tom" Bakis
Athanasios (Tom) Gregorios Bakis, 63, a longtime resident of Stamford, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 12, 1957 in Pellana, Laconia, Greece and was the youngest of six children born to the late Gregory and Dimitra (Mihalopoulos) Bakes.
Tom was a man who knew that with hard work and respect, anything is possible. He was the Head Mechanic at Sterling Farms Golf Course for 31 years, a position that he loved dearly. He loved watching sports such as Barcelona soccer, New York Giants football and New York Rangers hockey with his family. Lover of classic rock, fishing, and cooking, Tom was a jack of all trades. Most of all, he was a generous, loving family man whose trademark laugh and smile would light up a room. His heart was as big as his arms were long, and he was always willing to teach or assist anyone he came in contact with. He will be best remembered as a great husband, father, brother, son, uncle and friend. Heaven's army gained a Spartan soldier who will protect those he loved forever and always.
He is survived by his beloved wife Jayne (DeLeo) Bakis; his sons, Philip and William Bakis; his brothers, George (Joanna) Bakes of Bridgeport, Mike Bakis of Atlanta, GA, and Teddy Bakis of East Lyme, CT, as well as his brother-in-law, Christos Aloupis of Stamford; sisters-in-law, Cindy Kapteina (Barry), Billie Schock (Rick), Patti-Ann Vakos (Paul); brother-in-law, Stephen DeLeo (Tammy) and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Gregory and Dimitra (Mihalopoulos) Bakes, he was also predeceased by his sister Helen Aloupis, brother, John Bakes and sister-in-law Rebecca Bakes.
Funeral services were held privately.
