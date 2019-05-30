Services Memorial service 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM 95 Partridge Road Stamford , CT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Attila Turkkan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Attila Turkkan

Attila Turkkan passed away on Monday afternoon at his home in Stamford, CT at the age of 96. He was surrounded by generations of his loving family.

Mr. Turkkan was born on Büyükada, the largest of the nine "Prince Islands" south of Istanbul, the same year as the founding of the modern Turkish Republic. He hailed from a family of industrious supporters of President Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, and his father Halit Ziya Türkkan, founder of the School of Land Registration, worked alongside Atatürk's administration to establish the borders of the fledgling nation-state.

Though he grew up in a well-established Turkish family, Mr. Turkkan resolved to forge his own path in a new world. Upon graduating first in his class from Ankara University with a Law Degree in 1945, he booked passage on an American military ship and arrived in New York City with only $100 and a briefcase in-hand.

Despite his pedigree, cultural and linguistic barriers complicated Mr. Turkkan's assimilation into American life, and during his first years in the U.S., he worked odd jobs and slept on city streets. Undeterred, he fostered international mercantile relationships and took advantage of funding provided through the Marshall Plan to establish the Overseas Development Corporation (ODC), an international import-export business, in 1956. His inaugural project with the ODC was facilitating the shipment of 8,000 mules from Greece into the United States, and over the years, the company has amassed hundreds of millions of dollars in valuation and opened offices in four separate continents. In 1996, Congressman Ron Packard (R-CA) described the Overseas Development Corporation as "vital" to America's commercial interests abroad. Alongside the ODC, Mr. Turkkan spearheaded various successful ventures and philanthropic initiatives throughout his life. While serving as one of the directors of Universal Cruise Lines in 1968, he acquired the 34,172 ton RMS Caronia, colloquially known as "Britain's wonder ship," a luxury Cunard White Star Line ship, and sister ship to the Queen Mary, that was christened by then-Princess Elizabeth II in 1947. Under Mr. Turkkan's stewardship, the ship was re-named the S.S. Caribia and refurbished to offer luxury amenities, including a movie theater and beauty salons. After the S.S. Caribia sank during its voyage to be sold, the ship's art deco interior was salvaged and later outfitted the infamous One Fifth Avenue restaurant, described by Vanity Fair as "the home away from home for the original Saturday Night Live crowd and the burgeoning downtown art scene." And in his homeland of Turkey, Mr. Turkkan funded the renovation and historic preservation of a "Kösk" (Atli Muazzez Hanim Köskü), a traditional Ottoman mansion that symbolizes a national heritage increasingly hidden among Istanbul's bustling cityscape.

Dedicated as he was to his illustrious career, Mr. Turkkan was, above all, a friend to all. He was always the life of the party. After taking up residence on Park Avenue, Mr. Turkkan and his life partner Zeynep Turkkan frequented mainstays of mid-20th century New York City nightlife like the Stork Club, Smalls Paradise, El Morocco, Copacabana, and more. Later in his life, he would regale his family with stories of Nipsey Russell performing alongside exotic dancers at Smalls Paradise. The couple often hosted cocktail parties and art exhibitions for upcoming artists that brought together the downtown art crowd, foreign dignitaries, and cultural icons like Calvin Lockhart and Arif Mardin – but they always left a seat at the table for anyone who needed a warm place to stay, especially during the holiday season. Born curious by nature, Turkkan circled the globe endlessly and experienced all that life has to offer. His life was full of adventure, working and thriving in his personal business until his last days, living life to the fullest, surrounded by a loving family, friends and employees. He was always a happy man, He always dedicated himself to helping those less fortunate than him. When asked how he was, even up until his last days his answer would be "Happy as a Lark."

Mr. Turkkan was a doting and devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His youthful, inquisitive spirit endeared him to everyone he met, both in business and in his personal life, up until the very end. A lifelong admirer of counterculture, Mr. Turkkan invited upcoming hip-hop acts like Grandmaster Flash and seminal members of the Rock Steady Crew into his Park Ave. apartment to use his living room after his daughter Leyla entered the music industry. He was a fan of jazz, gourmet food, red wine, and the cheesiest puns imaginable. He is survived by his two daughters, Leyla Turkkan of New York, New York and Fatma Wille of Zurich, Switzerland, a son, Halit Turkkan of Stamford, CT, four grandchildren, a great-granddaughter, and his life partner, Zeynep Turkkan of New York, New York. His warmth and generosity will be sorely missed by all the friends he made in America, Turkey, and around the world. Memorial services will be held at 95 Partridge Road, Stamford, CT on Sunday, June 2 from 3 PM to 6 PM.