Audrey Ann Fitts
Audrey Ann Fitts of Stamford, CT was called to heaven at age of 83 on June 2, 2020.
She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Audrey was born October 29,1936 in Greenwich, CT to the late Peter and Anastasia Flynn. She is survived by her sisters, Anastasia Cyr of Stamford and Evelyn Leonard of Stamford. She is also survived by her four Granddaughters Jennifer, Jessica, Jordan and Jenna Fitts. She is also survived by her 3 beautiful great-grandchildren Kenneth Fitts Audriana and Mariana TInoco, along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband John Edward Fitts, her son Kenneth John Fitts and her daughter Kathleen Elizabeth Fitts.Audrey worked for First Student as a special needs bus monitor for many years. She also belonged to the Eagles club of Stamford CT. She is loved very much and will be deeply missed by all.

Published in Stamford Advocate on Jun. 18, 2020.
