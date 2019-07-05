August V. Galaz, Sr.

August V. Galaz, Sr., 73, of Wallingford and formerly of Stamford passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Smilow Cancer Hospital, New Haven. He was born in Stamford on April 17, 1946 to the late Angelo and Catherine Gallace Galaz.

August, "Gus" was well known for over 50 years in the Auto Parts Industry, before retiring from NAPA Lostocco Auto Parts in 2016. He was a hardworking, honest, generous and kind man. He worked hard in every aspect of his life. He was very proud of his service in the United States Army and even more so of those who served more. Gus always made time for the ones he loved, especially his Grandkids. He was a true family man; nothing was more important than the happiness and wellbeing of his family, followed closely by a win by his beloved Mets, Jets, and Uconn Women's Basketball, a Sunday morning breakfast with Garth Brooks playing in the background, a long walk through an Antique Car Show and of course, a well-timed sarcastic comment. Most would say it was an honor to have known Gus and a privilege to carry his memory.

August is survived by his devoted wife of 50 years, Elizabeth D. (McKaige) Galaz of Wallingford, his loving children, Lisa Galaz and her husband Michael Foley of Norwalk, Holly Hamling and her husband Joel of Hamden and August V. Galaz, Jr. of Wallingford, his grandchildren, Austin, Gabrielle and Reagan Hamling, Justin and Michael Foley and Chelsea Nation and her husband Jeremiah and two great-grandchildren, Micah and Emily. He is also survived by his honorary daughter, Nancy Granata and her family of Norwalk, a sister, Evelyn Pierce of Cumberland Foreside, ME and a brother Sal Galaz of Woodbury, CT, as well as extended family and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, August was predeceased by a sister Edwina Jalet, a niece Sarah Jalet and a brother Manuel Galaz.

Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM with a prayer service to be held at the funeral home at 4:00 PM. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, the Galaz family requests that donations be made in August's memory to the Taylor Greene Scholarship, c/o CCSU Foundation, Inc, P.O Box 612, New Britain, CT 06050 and bring a favorite photo of August to share with family and friends during calling hours.

