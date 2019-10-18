The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
661 Old Post Road
Fairfield, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Aurora Romano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aurora Romano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aurora Romano Notice
Aurora "Rhoda" Romano
Aurora Mary DeLeo Romano, 97, was born on New Year's Eve and named after the Northern Lights by her loving parents, Francesco and Francesca Filippo DeLeo. Her soul went peacefully to Heaven on October 6, 2019 with her trusty daughter, Mary Ellen, and Sister Marie Lucie Monast, holding her hands. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Rhoda's life will take place on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 661 Old Post Road, Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Notre Dame Health and Rehabilitation, 76 West Rocks Road, Norwalk, CT 06851, c/o Sister Marie Lucie. Mother Teresa said, "Not all of us can do great things, but we can do small things with great love." Please do some small thing with great love in Rhoda's memory. For travel directions, to sign her online guests register, and view her complete obituary, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aurora's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
Download Now