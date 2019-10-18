|
|
Aurora "Rhoda" Romano
Aurora Mary DeLeo Romano, 97, was born on New Year's Eve and named after the Northern Lights by her loving parents, Francesco and Francesca Filippo DeLeo. Her soul went peacefully to Heaven on October 6, 2019 with her trusty daughter, Mary Ellen, and Sister Marie Lucie Monast, holding her hands. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Rhoda's life will take place on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 661 Old Post Road, Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Notre Dame Health and Rehabilitation, 76 West Rocks Road, Norwalk, CT 06851, c/o Sister Marie Lucie. Mother Teresa said, "Not all of us can do great things, but we can do small things with great love." Please do some small thing with great love in Rhoda's memory. For travel directions, to sign her online guests register, and view her complete obituary, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 20, 2019