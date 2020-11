Or Copy this URL to Share

MEMORIAM 25 Year Anniversary Austin C.Terico Sr. "BIG BAM" "CUZ!" Nov 27,1917 -Nov 17, 1995 The years go by and time passes on, but our cherished memories stay with us forever! You are truly "One In A Million!" Always in our hearts, Austin Jr. ,Richard,Debra , Steven & Austin Lee

