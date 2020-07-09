Avis Gelineau
Avis Goss (Adkins) Gelineau, age 94 of Bethel, CT, formerly of Southbury CT, died Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Bethel Health Care. She was the widow of Godfrey Gelineau, Sr.
She was born in Jefferson, ME, November 4, 1925, daughter of the late Charles and Marion (Hill) Adkins.
Avis is survived by her sons: Godfrey Gelineau, Jr. of Darien, CT and Ronald Gelineau of Redding, CT: daughters: Marian Quinn of Bethel, CT and Renee Coleman of Monroe, CT: 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Private burial will be in St. John Cemetery, Darien, CT. There are no calling hours. The Bethel Funeral Home is handling arrangements. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com
.