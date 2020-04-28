|
|
Azam Usman
Azam Usman, 79, of Framingham, MA, formerly of Leominster, MA, died on April 8, 2020 following a brief illness. Prior to his relocating to the MA area, he was a longtime resident of Stamford, CT. He was born in Hyderabad, India on September 13, 1940 and studied architecture at Fine Arts College in Hyderabad, India before coming to the United States to continue his studies in 1965. Never one to be idle, upon his retirement from Pitney Bowes in Stamford in 2000, Mr. Usman went to work for Regis Corporation and retired from there in 2015. Mr. Usman was a friend to many who crossed his path. He was always available to give a ride, lend a hand, provide an ear, enjoy a laugh, or do anything for you if it meant lightening your burden, without thinking of his own personal gain. One could always count on Azam to make the first step forward when help was needed, whether it be for family or friend. Most recently, Mr. Usman enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles. One of his proudest achievements was a 1500 piece puzzle of Boston College, completed in record time, which he regifted to his son, Sajid [BC'90]. Mr. Usman is survived by his wife of 52 years, Nan [Stauffer] Usman of Framingham, MA, son Sajid Usman and daughter-in-law Laurie of Orlando, FL, daughter Aneesa and son-in-law Christopher Donahue of Framingham and the seven lights of his life, grandchildren Caysie, Christopher, Cameron and Caroline Usman, and Jake, Sophie and Kaitlin Donahue. Mr. Usman is survived by three siblings, Akhter Usman of Stamford, CT, Moin Usman Hyder and Asif Usman of Ohio, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Dr. Ahmed Usman of Stamford, CT and Ohio.
A graveside service was performed by Imam Talal Eid of the Islamic Institute of Boston on April 10 at The Gardens Cemetery, West Roxbury, MA. Family and friends will gather at a later time to honor, remember and celebrate Azam's life. For online tributes or to share a memory with Azam's family, kindly visit www.faggas.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 29, 2020