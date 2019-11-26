The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-6262
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Stevens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. Stevens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara A. Stevens Notice
Barbara A. Stevens
Barbara A. Stevens, 78, of Stamford formerly of Danbury, wife of the late James A. Stevens, mother of Timothy J. Stevens, Beverly Stevens Raymond, and Brenda Stevens Orr, died on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Yale-New Haven Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Peter Church, 121 Main St., Danbury. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends in the Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury on Friday, November 29, 2019, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Contributions in Mrs. Stevens' memory may be made to Maryknoll, Maryknoll, NY.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -