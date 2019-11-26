|
|
Barbara A. Stevens
Barbara A. Stevens, 78, of Stamford formerly of Danbury, wife of the late James A. Stevens, mother of Timothy J. Stevens, Beverly Stevens Raymond, and Brenda Stevens Orr, died on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Yale-New Haven Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Peter Church, 121 Main St., Danbury. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends in the Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury on Friday, November 29, 2019, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Contributions in Mrs. Stevens' memory may be made to Maryknoll, Maryknoll, NY.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Nov. 27, 2019