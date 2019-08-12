|
Barbara J. Autoria
Barbara Jane Autoria, 79, a longtime resident of Stamford passed away peacefully on August 3rd, 2019. Barbara was born on November 24, 1939 in Queens, NY. Daughter of the late Frank and Frances Masone-Simeone.
Barbara was involved and donated her time to FISH scheduling ride services.
Barbara was employed with Waldenbooks as well as The Stamford Advocate in the accounting department and had a knack for numbers from her early years in banking. Barbara was committed to her Religious faith, loved bingo, dancing, skating and most of all wanted to do everything involving her health to stay alive. Barbara had many friends and enjoyed good Italian food, holidays, birthdays, and traditions with family and attended many dances with her friends who she was devoted to. Barbara could talk on the phone for hours and enjoy conversation even if it meant talking to complete strangers. Everyone who knew her loved her.
Barbara is survived by her loving children, a daughter Donna Kydes and her husband Craig of Milford, CT, a son Anthony Autoria and his wife Angela of Trumbull. Her brother Philip Simeone and his wife Susan of Arizona. Barbara is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Marina, Kristin, and Robert, along with her nieces Debbie Corapi and Claire Stern, she is also survived by her nephews, Matthew and Lawrence,
Besides her parents Barbara was predeceased by her beloved husband John Autoria, her sister Loretta Fulgieri and husband Charlie Fulgieri, and a nephew Philip Fulgieri.
A funeral procession will be leaving the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Shippan Avenue, Stamford. Entombment will follow at St. John's Mausoleum, Norwalk. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Barbara's memory to the at www.Kidney.org or to , 501 St. Jude Place Building, Memphis, TN 38105
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 13, 2019