The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 348-4949
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady Star of the Sea Church
Shippan Avenue
Stamford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Autoria
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Autoria


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Autoria Notice
Barbara J. Autoria
Barbara Jane Autoria, 79, a longtime resident of Stamford passed away peacefully on August 3rd, 2019. Barbara was born on November 24, 1939 in Queens, NY. Daughter of the late Frank and Frances Masone-Simeone.
Barbara was involved and donated her time to FISH scheduling ride services.
Barbara was employed with Waldenbooks as well as The Stamford Advocate in the accounting department and had a knack for numbers from her early years in banking. Barbara was committed to her Religious faith, loved bingo, dancing, skating and most of all wanted to do everything involving her health to stay alive. Barbara had many friends and enjoyed good Italian food, holidays, birthdays, and traditions with family and attended many dances with her friends who she was devoted to. Barbara could talk on the phone for hours and enjoy conversation even if it meant talking to complete strangers. Everyone who knew her loved her.
Barbara is survived by her loving children, a daughter Donna Kydes and her husband Craig of Milford, CT, a son Anthony Autoria and his wife Angela of Trumbull. Her brother Philip Simeone and his wife Susan of Arizona. Barbara is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Marina, Kristin, and Robert, along with her nieces Debbie Corapi and Claire Stern, she is also survived by her nephews, Matthew and Lawrence,
Besides her parents Barbara was predeceased by her beloved husband John Autoria, her sister Loretta Fulgieri and husband Charlie Fulgieri, and a nephew Philip Fulgieri.
A funeral procession will be leaving the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Shippan Avenue, Stamford. Entombment will follow at St. John's Mausoleum, Norwalk. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Barbara's memory to the at www.Kidney.org or to , 501 St. Jude Place Building, Memphis, TN 38105
To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now