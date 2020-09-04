1/1
Barbara Cartwright
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Cartwright
September 11, 1939-September 2, 2020Barbara "Bobbie" Ann Cartwright, 80, of Ocala passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at West Marion Hospital in Ocala, Florida. She was born September 11, 1939 the daughter of the late Bill and Helen Czako. Barbara was a native of Stamford, Connecticut and once retired, moved to this area in 2003. She was a faithful member of College Road Baptist Church. Barbara was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.
Survivors include her children, Barbara Jean Cartwright, Kevin Michael Cartwright, and Michelle Ann Cartwright; granddaughter, Carrie Ann Cartwright; great-grandchildren, Daniel John Valentin and Makayla Ann Valentin; and sisters, Louise, Debbie, and Susie.
Predeceased by her parents and her husband, Harry John Cartwright.
Barbara's love will be held and cherished by all of us every day as we continue to celebrate her life and we will miss her tremendously.
A memorial service for Barbara will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 6 at College Road Baptist Church. To attend the service virtually, please contact the family for details. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Interfaith Food Services and Ocala Women's Pregnancy Center. Online condolences may be sent at www.hiers-baxley.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Timberridge Chapel
9695 Sw 110th St
Ocala, FL 34481
(352) 873-4114
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Timberridge Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved