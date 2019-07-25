|
|
Barbara Frances Childs
Barbara Frances Childs, 90, transitioned peacefully on August 1, 2018. She was born in Stamford, Connecticut to Fred Childs, Sr. and Nellie Chandler Childs. She retired from the City of Stamford after many years of service. Her memory is cherished by her brother Dr. Kenneth C. Childs (Mary), her sister; Freda Graham and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Graves Medley Funeral Services, 31 Stillwater Ave. Stamford, CT with Elder Rodney Bass officiating.
Published in Stamford Advocate on July 26, 2019