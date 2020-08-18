Barbara Connors

Barbara Knight Connors
March 11, 1935 - August 14, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Barbara Knight Connors announces her passing on August 14, 2020 at the age of 85. Through her own tenacity and wonderful care at NYU Langone, we had our mother for many more years than we ever thought possible.
Many will remember her as the "goddess of guidance" in her position as a longtime Secretary to the Director of Guidance at Pascack Valley High School, retiring in December 2001. Her laughter echoed throughout the office and her smile brightened the high school halls during her 25 years of service.
A former resident of Park Ridge NJ and Greenbriar Woodlands, Tom's River, NJ, Barbara moved last year to Stamford, CT to be closer to three of her daughters. Her time in residence at Brighton Gardens of Stamford is something that we will always treasure.
Barbara is survived by her son Kevin (Vickie) of Virginia and daughters Kathleen Barbieri (Scott) of CT, Mary Doherty (Brian) of NJ, Barbara "Bonnie" Fraser (Paul) of CT and Patricia Dunn of GA. She was much loved by her grandchildren Kevin (Jessica) and Stephen Zicker. Rachel and Keith Doherty, Haddon Fraser and by great-grandchildren Jordan, Hayden, and Blake Zicker, and Adeline and Matthew A. Connors. Her loving and faithful companion and comfort kitty, Timmy, cared for her until her passing. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 58 years, Raymond J. Connors in 2012, her mother Edith Garthwaite Knight, and her grandsons Matthew S. Connors and David T. Connors.
Mom was a social butterfly and spent time doing the many things that she loved: attending women's club, church (St. Paul's Episcopal in Montvale and Christ Church in Toms River), the Red Hat Ladies, book club, and bingo; knitting, doing word search puzzles, and watching Hallmark movies, Jeopardy, and Wheel of Fortune. She loved to sparkle not only in her clothing and nail polish but also in her personality.
Born in Shreveport, Louisiana on March 11, 1935, she moved at a young age to Montclair, NJ before settling in Bloomfield, NJ. She graduated from Bloomfield High School after having met our dad Ray at her basketball game against his alma mater and rival Nutley High School. She later attended Katherine Gibbs where she was an exceptionally fast and accurate typist. Her most successful and fulfilling position was as a loving and devoted mother to her five children. She was our biggest cheerleader, fan and supporter always.
With special thanks and gratitude to the caring staff at Brighton Gardens, AJ Caporino, Palma, Jobe, Edith, Donnie, Marie, Angel, Filimene, and so many others that cared for mom with immense kindness until her passing under hospice. And to Dr. Mary Kane-Brock whose support in times of difficult decisions was immeasurable.
Saint Patrick behold you." "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; Love leaves a memory no one can steal."
Care was entrusted to Thomas Gallagher Funeral Home for a private family service and interment at Ocean County Memorial Park alongside her cherished husband, Ray.
Memorial donations may be made to Autism Speaks or a charity of one's choice
.
Services were under the care of Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home located at 453 Shippan Ave., Stamford, CT 06902. (203)359-9999. For online condolences, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com