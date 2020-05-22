Barbara Fengler
It is with great sadness that we announce that Barbara Fengler, age 70 and a longtime resident of Stamford, passed away at midnight on Friday, May 8, 2020. Barbara lost a 16-year battle with lung cancer, a battle she bravely and graciously fought.
She leaves behind a loving family: her father, Albert; her sister, Katherine and her partner Zoy; her brother Michael; her brother Richard and his wife Keiko; her nephews Stefan and Kyle; her nieces Mika and Karina; and loving cousins and their spouses in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Washington. Barbara was predeceased by her mother, Marjorie. In addition to her family she is survived by her precious three Persian cats, Happy, Noodle and Willie, whom she adored and cherished. There is a huge circle of friends who are also deeply mourning her loss.
Barbara can be remembered for her adventurous spirit, and her great sense of humor. She had a passion for life and was committed to helping others. Music, writing, and photography were her creative outlets. She loved nature, she loved to dance and sing, and she loved to walk for miles. Her time on this earth has ended but her spirit will live on in the hearts of those who loved her.
Memorial services will be scheduled for sometime in early fall. If you wish to honor her life you may make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).
Published in Stamford Advocate on May 22, 2020.