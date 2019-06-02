Barbara Freed Field

Barbara Freed Field, 76, of Stamford, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 24. She was born on November 1, 1942 to Celia and Sydney Freed. Growing up in Forest Hills, Queens, she loved going to theatre, which fostered a life-long love of musicals, plays, opera, music and all things cultural. She was a teacher briefly before moving to Stamford with Joe, 51 years ago, where she was always involved in the community.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 51 years, Joseph Field, her children Alix Field Eben and her husband David, and Mathew Field and his wife Jennifer Hartstein, and her grandchildren, Sydney and Aaron Eben. She also leaves behind beloved cousins, nephews and many, many friends. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother George Freed and her dear niece Jennifer Angiletta.

Donations in her honor may be made to United Jewish Federation of Stamford, or to the . Published in StamfordAdvocate on June 2, 2019