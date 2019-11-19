|
Barbara M. Giuliani
Barbara M. Giuliani, 82 years old, passed away peacefully at CT Hospice in Branford, CT on the evening of Monday, November 18, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was born in Norwalk, CT on July 9, 1937 and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Magdeline (Domonkos) Rotondo.
Barbara worked in various positions performing clerical work at St. Joseph Hospital, and also worked in food preparation at Palmer's Market in Darien and at Brien McMahon High School in Norwalk. In her leisure time, Barbara enjoyed painting, doing crossword puzzles and taking trips to the casino.
Barbara was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Armando Giuliani, Jr., and is survived by her sons, Michael and Armando III, and her former daughter-in-law, Charlene Giuliani.
A wake will be held on Friday, November 22nd from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a prayer service to follow at 12 noon at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Ave., Stamford, CT 06902. Interment will follow the service at St. John R.C. Cemetery in Darien.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's name may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Nov. 20, 2019