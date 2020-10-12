Barbara Ivler

Barbara Mandel IvlerBarbara Mandel Ivler passed away peacefully on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Los Alamitos Medical Center in California. She was born in Long Island, New York on August 12, 1931. The daughter of Milton and Estelle Mandel, she was raised in Englewood New Jersey, and attended school there. She graduated from Goddard College in Vermont and received her Master's degree in Social Work from Fairfield University in Connecticut.On November 20, 1955, she married William M. Ivler, an attorney. They made their home on Nash Court in Stamford, where Bill practiced law, Barbara led The Child Guidance Clinic, and they raised their two sons, Robert and John. After working at the clinic for several years, Barbara opened her own practice at her new home on Ocean Drive East. It was there that she earned a stellar reputation as a kind, supportive, and understanding therapist.Barbara traveled the world with her husband William, though she made sure not be gone or out of reach too long so as not to disrupt treatment for her patients. Many of her clients reached out and stayed in touch with her long after her retirement.Barbara was an exceptional listener and deeply caring woman who found the strength and courage to live a full, rich life even after losing her first born son Robert in 1984, her husband in 1995, and her son John in 2017. Barbara was a wonderful woman of outstanding grace; she will be remembered by many for that grace and her extraordinary warmth. She is survived by her devoted and beloved sister Lynn Foggle, her daughter-in-law Thuy Ivler, four adored grandchildren, Jason, Colby, Brooke, and Matthew - and many nieces, nephews, and friends, all of whose lives were enriched and blessed by her presence. Barbara's burial will be held on Wednesday, October 14 at 2:30 p.m. at Beth El Cemetery, 350 Roxbury Road, Stamford. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date for all who would like to honor a life well-lived.