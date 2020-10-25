Dr. Barbara Joan Decker
Dr. Barbara Joan Decker - retired professor of Nurse-Midwifery, amateur musician and volunteer, died on Thursday, October 22 after a short bout with cancer.
After receiving a degree in nursing in 1960, she entered the field of nurse-midwifery in the 1970s, earned her doctorate from Columbia and went on to become a professor of that field at both Columbia and Yale universities. She earned the Columbia School of Nursing Distinguished Alumni award in 2010. She retired in 2005. Afterwards, she joined several local bands as a flautist, joined the Stamford Health Commission and taught English as a second language for Literacy Volunteers at Family Centers. She frequently spent summers at CAMMAC music camp in Quebec and traveled extensively to Europe, Africa and China.
Barbara Joan Whalen was born in 1938 in Bronx, NY where she grew up before moving to White Plains, NY. She is survived by her sisters Cynthia Orlando of New Rochelle, NY and Wendy Whalen, Gloucester, MA, her children Robert Laug, Norwalk, CT, Eric Laug, Palm Springs, CA and Keller Deeley, Easton, CT and step-daughter Cheryl Decker, Norwalk, CT as well her first husband Ernest Laug and three grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband of 28 years, Allan F. Decker, and step-children Arlene Decker and Scott Decker.
Words of Remembrance for Barbara will be shared on Wednesday, October 28th from 10-11 a.m. at Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, 2900 Summer Street, Stamford, CT. Those who are attending must wear a mask and follow appropriate social distancing guidelines. All who wish to participate in Barbara's service remotely may do so by visiting LeoPGallagherStamford.com
and clicking the join livestream link beside her service information on her obituary page. All may join and pay tribute to Barbara. Immediately following her service, she will be interred at Long Island National Cemetery, Long Island, NY.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks for contributions to Literacy Volunteers at Family Centers or to the Connecticut Food Bank.