1/
Dr. Barbara Joan Decker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Barbara Joan Decker
Dr. Barbara Joan Decker - retired professor of Nurse-Midwifery, amateur musician and volunteer, died on Thursday, October 22 after a short bout with cancer.
After receiving a degree in nursing in 1960, she entered the field of nurse-midwifery in the 1970s, earned her doctorate from Columbia and went on to become a professor of that field at both Columbia and Yale universities. She earned the Columbia School of Nursing Distinguished Alumni award in 2010. She retired in 2005. Afterwards, she joined several local bands as a flautist, joined the Stamford Health Commission and taught English as a second language for Literacy Volunteers at Family Centers. She frequently spent summers at CAMMAC music camp in Quebec and traveled extensively to Europe, Africa and China.
Barbara Joan Whalen was born in 1938 in Bronx, NY where she grew up before moving to White Plains, NY. She is survived by her sisters Cynthia Orlando of New Rochelle, NY and Wendy Whalen, Gloucester, MA, her children Robert Laug, Norwalk, CT, Eric Laug, Palm Springs, CA and Keller Deeley, Easton, CT and step-daughter Cheryl Decker, Norwalk, CT as well her first husband Ernest Laug and three grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband of 28 years, Allan F. Decker, and step-children Arlene Decker and Scott Decker.
Words of Remembrance for Barbara will be shared on Wednesday, October 28th from 10-11 a.m. at Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, 2900 Summer Street, Stamford, CT. Those who are attending must wear a mask and follow appropriate social distancing guidelines. All who wish to participate in Barbara's service remotely may do so by visiting LeoPGallagherStamford.com and clicking the join livestream link beside her service information on her obituary page. All may join and pay tribute to Barbara. Immediately following her service, she will be interred at Long Island National Cemetery, Long Island, NY.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks for contributions to Literacy Volunteers at Family Centers or to the Connecticut Food Bank.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
2900 Summer Street
Stamford, CT 069054304
2033271313
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved