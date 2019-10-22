|
Barbara A. McFadden
Barbara Ann McFadden, age 84, of Stamford, CT, passed away peacefully at Stamford Hospital Monday, October 21st, 2019 after a 20+ year battle with severe rheumatoid arthritis.She was born in Stamford, CT, May 25, 1935 (Gemini), daughter of Frances and Michael Polasko along with older sister Dorothy Polasko and younger brother Michael Polasko. She married John Peter McFadden from Greenwich, CT in September of 1960 who preceded her in death in 2011 after 50+ years of marriage. She was also predeceased by her brother Michael Polasko.
Barbara graduated from Stamford High School and worked at Comp-u-card International for over 20+ years working in the sales call center selling consumer goods and taking orders before Amazon.com existed, she won many sales competitions on a regular basis but struggled with staying on the phone too long because she made too many friends with the customers who were calling in. She loved Art and Gardening and raised her family of four at 1120 Westover Road in Stamford. Barbara battled one of the most severe cases of Rheumatoid Arthritis seen before by many doctors for over 20 years taking on severe joint and muscle pain, yet she remained one of the most positive and supportive people you could ever meet. She leaves a legacy of friends, caretakers, and family who she built extremely tight relationships with due to the many virtues she exercised every day of her life.
She was survived by 3 daughters and 1 son: Heather Maureen Scofield; Heidi Ann Deluca and fiancé Tom Silbert; Perin Ann McFadden and partner Al Fernette, John Scott McFadden and wife Katherine Rowley McFadden. 8 grandchildren – Kenneth, Kelly, Brent Scofield; Marc and Jesse Deluca; Ryon Madigan; Chase, Eve and Cameron McFadden, sister Dorothy Rzasa, and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held at the Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, 2900 Summer St. on Wednesday, October 23rd from 5 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Leo Parish, 24 Roxbury Rd. on Thursday, October 24th, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Greenwich, CT.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 23, 2019