Barbara Olsen
Barbara (Larson) Olsen, 84, of Durham, wife of Richard Olsen, died Monday, January 20, 2020 at Twin Maples in Durham. She was born July 1, 1935 in Stamford, CT, daughter of the late Ellen Mae Dahlgren and Ernest Nimrod Larson. Upon graduating Stamford High, she worked at American Cyanamid. Richard and Barbara settled in Norwalk to raise their three daughters and were very active members of East Avenue Methodist Church, Norwalk. Later in life she enrolled at Middlesex Community College while working as church secretary at the United Churches of Durham. She earned her Associate's Degree in 1982 and worked at Liberty Bank for 25 years as a student loan officer. Later in life she was very proud to earn her Master Gardener's certificate. Barbara was also an integral part of her beloved Durham community. She was a past President and member of the Durham Cemetery Association, Durham Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, and Durham Garden Club. She was a member of the Republican Women's Club, Durham Women's Club, Durham Bicentennial Committee and the MiniWinnie and Rippowam Camping Clubs. Barbara is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years and their three daughters, Kathy Palmer and husband Darrell of Albuquerque, NM, Virginia Seely and husband Steve of Cromwell and Tracy Morse of Higganum; a brother, Ernest Larson and wife Karyl of Stamford; five grandchildren, Antony Palmer, Angelo Palmer, Carrie Seely, Molly Seely, and Craig Morse, ten great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Robert, Walter and John "Jack" Larson, and sisters, Jane Guinta, Margaret Merrifield, Vivian Larson, Dorothy Bugbee, Elizabeth Blanchard and Ellen Melfi. The family will hold a memorial service in the Spring. Memorial Donations in Barbara's honor can be made to United Churches of Durham, Durham, CT. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 24, 2020