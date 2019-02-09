Barbara H. Pensiero

Barbara H. Pensiero of Stamford, CT, passed away February 7, 2019 at age 79. Barbara was born in Stamford, CT on September 9, 1939 to Georgiena Goodrow and Wilbur E. Goodrow.

Barbara graduated from Stamford High School before embarking on a professional career in business. Beginning her career as an Office Assistant at Machlett Laboratories before ascending to the position of Executive Secretary for the President.

She left behind her executive career to raise her loving children. As her children grew older she began volunteering for the Stamford Public Schools and the Stamford Police department. Later in life she returned to the business world as an office manager retiring from Corbin and Associates.

Barbara met and married her husband Ralph of 59 years. They started their family in Stamford. Barbara loved to cook and was always scouting out new recipes to try. She enjoyed being a homemaker and taking care of her family. Over the year's one of her favorite places to travel to was Bermuda where she would sit with her husband and watch the world go by.

Barbara leaves behind her loving family; husband Ralph and 2 children Sandra Barnaba (Leonard) and Michael Pensiero (Terri) as well as her grandson Michael Barnaba.

Visitation will be held Monday, February 11, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 1200 Shippan Ave., Stamford, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial to immediately follow at the church at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at St John Cemetery, Darien, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Bennet Cancer Center, Stamford. No calling hours will be held at the funeral home

The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home, (203)-359-9999. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com Published in StamfordAdvocate on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary