Barbara Preterotti

Barbara Janice Preterotti
Barbara Janice Preterotti, 80, of Stamford, CT, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
She is survived by her son, Michael Micallef; wife, Donna, grandchildren, Mallori and Tyler; and her seven sisters, Carolee Joerman, Bill; Angela DeSalvo; Michelle Ienner, Don; Tena Chaffee, Roger, Carmel Stirrat, Jeff; Chris Camerota and Mary Battinelli, Tony, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, Adam and Christine Camerota, and brothers Arthur and Richard Mollo.
Barbara was born and raised in Stamford, where she attended Stamford public schools. She worked at many companies, including Clairol FCU, The Italian Center, and the B&P Answering Service. She loved bowling, BINGO, playing cards, and having coffee with friends. She was a great storyteller and always made everyone laugh. If you asked anyone that knew her, they'd tell you that Barbara "had it all!"
Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Barbara's memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Avenue, Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD 20814
