1/1
Barbara Preterotti
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Janice Preterotti
Barbara Janice Preterotti, 80, of Stamford, CT, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
She is survived by her son, Michael Micallef; wife, Donna, grandchildren, Mallori and Tyler; and her seven sisters, Carolee Joerman, Bill; Angela DeSalvo; Michelle Ienner, Don; Tena Chaffee, Roger, Carmel Stirrat, Jeff; Chris Camerota and Mary Battinelli, Tony, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, Adam and Christine Camerota, and brothers Arthur and Richard Mollo.
Barbara was born and raised in Stamford, where she attended Stamford public schools. She worked at many companies, including Clairol FCU, The Italian Center, and the B&P Answering Service. She loved bowling, BINGO, playing cards, and having coffee with friends. She was a great storyteller and always made everyone laugh. If you asked anyone that knew her, they'd tell you that Barbara "had it all!"
Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Barbara's memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Avenue, Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD 20814
To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 348-4949
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved