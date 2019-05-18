Barbara Richardson

After a brief battle with bladder cancer, longtime prior resident of Norwalk, CT Barbara Faith Richardson transitioned to Glory on May 8, 2019 at Piedmont Henry Hospital in Stockbridge, GA. She was 68 years old. She leaves behind her husband, Verdie; son Christopher (Rena); daughter Kimberly; grandson Christopher "CJ"; granddaughter Destiny; brother Eugene Rekos Sr. (Cathy); many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and fur babies Wolfie, Smokey, Coco, Blackberry, Bean, and Milo. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Verdie Richardson Jr., who died in infancy. Barbara was born to Theodore and Isobel Rekose on January 4, 1951 in Stamford, CT. She graduated from Rippowam High School in 1968, and later received an Associate Degree from Sacred Heart University. She married Verdie L. Richardson on February 14, 1970 and they lived in Norwalk where together they raised their two children. After retirement, she relocated to Locust Grove, GA. Barbara was one of those rare people that had only one employer throughout her career. From high school she began her working life at Pitney Bowes in Stamford at Barry Place, and rose up through the ranks to end her career as a Global Human Resources Security Officer at Pitney Bowes World Headquarters.

Barbara had a passion for God's Creation – humans, animals and nature. There was no living creature whose life she did not respect. She was active in the Stratford Cat Project for the abandoned and stray cats and a donor to the Westport Nature Center. Her passion for animals is reflected in the six cats she personally rescued who thrive in her home today. While living in Connecticut, she enjoyed her church family at Albertson's Memorial Church in Greenwich. She felt rejuvenated and at peace the most near the water, and would spend her free-time combing Calf Pasture Beach for shells and feeding the seagulls by the pier. She even had a seagull named Homer that would await her arrival to be fed and to hang out.

A remembrance service will be May 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Alberston's Memorial Church, 293 Sound Beach Ave., Old Greenwich, CT 06870. Minister Darleen Melillo will officiate the ceremony. The family welcomes anyone that wishes to join them to celebrate her life. A reception will immediately follow the service. If sending flowers, have them delivered on Friday, May 24, 2019 to the Stamford Marriott Hotel & Spa located at 243 Tresser Boulevard, Stamford, Connecticut 06901.